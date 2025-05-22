Charles: “I’m super motivated in my Monaco”

Monte Carlo 22 May 2025

Charles Leclerc arrived in the paddock of his home race, having slept in his own bed, a rare treat for any driver. Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Monegasque driver was naturally in the FIA press conference and he spoke about how his week has gone so far. “There’s always a lot going on around my home race and last night we also saw a preview of the movie based around Formula 1,” he began. “I think it’s well done and will bring more people into our world and I’m keen to see what reaction it will get from the general public when it goes on release.”

Highly motivated. Charles then moved on to his expectations for the weekend: “Clearly we are aware of what our weak points have been so far, but we also know that Monaco is a unique race. I am always super motivated and I can’t wait to get out on track and see how competitive we are. Qualifying is vitally important here and I hope I can make the difference, as I’ve usually managed to do at street circuits. Back in 2021 I did better than expected and I hope history repeats itself on Saturday.”

Ayrton in his heart. When talking about this race, it’s almost impossible not to mention the king of Monaco, namely Ayrton Senna and Charles had this to say about the amazing Brazilian. “I have watched the footage of him at the wheel in the Principality over and over again and I have to say they have always greatly inspired me,” explained Charles. “The Senna legend also makes me think immediately of my father, who actually managed to share the track with Ayrton in Formula 3. I’ve never denied that, even though I never actually met him, he was one of my role models and it’s nice that many years later, so many people still have him in their hearts.”