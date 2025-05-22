Lewis: “Building on the positives from Imola”

Monte Carlo 22 May 2025

Lewis Hamilton met the media today in the ScuderiaFerrari HP hospitality unit in the Monaco paddock, as the team prepares for the most iconic race on the calendar. “We’re more determined than ever to build on the positives we saw in Imola,” said the seven-time world champion. “Saturday didn’t go the way we’d hoped, but it was encouraging to fight back and finish just outside the podium. That said, it’s still not where we want to be – and it’s not what our fans expect from us. But even in tough moments, their support has been incredible. They’re special, and they deserve something special from us in return.”

Momentum matters. Hamilton described the Imola weekend as a morale boost for the entire team. “The engineers haven’t stopped pushing,” he revealed. “The night after the race, they were straight back to Maranello. First thing the next morning, they were already in the simulator, working flat out to prepare for Monaco – especially for qualifying. I can’t wait to get on track and see how the new settings feel.”

On screen and on track. The British driver also spoke about the upcoming Formula 1 movie, for which he serves as executive producer. A private preview of the film was shown last night to drivers and team personnel. “I’m really proud of the work that’s gone into it,” said Lewis. “It was an honour to work with Joe Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer. I’ve seen it a few times already, so last night I was mainly interested in the reactions in the room – especially from the other drivers. To hear their positive feedback meant a lot. I’m excited for everyone to see it when it hits cinemas.”