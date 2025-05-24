Free practice 3: Charles first, Lewis fifth

Monte Carlo 24 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the third free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton was fifth.

51 laps. Lewis was the first driver out on track to do a lap on Hard tyres before switching to the Softs. Charles waited a short while in the garage before going out on the softest compound. Hamilton began with a 1’13”939, Leclerc a 1’14”392. They then improved, Charles getting down to 1’12”712 and then 1’12”199, Lewis with a 1’13”415 followed by a 1’12”626. Leclerc went quicker still in 1’11”532 and 1’11”457 with Hamilton posting a 1’11”867 and then a 1’11”743. With 20 minutes remaining, both SF-25s were fitted with a new set of Softs, with which Lewis lapped in 1’11”681 and then 1’11”516, while Charles encountered traffic on his way to a 1’11”482.

The Monegasque improved to 1’11”444 and finally, on a traffic-free lap he recorded a 1’11”179, eventually getting down to 1’10”953. With two minutes remaining, Lewis crashed into the barrier at turn 3, which brought the session to a premature end. The mechanics will now have work to do to repair the 44 car in time for qualifying at 16.00. Leclerc did 25 laps, Hamilton 26.