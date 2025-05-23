Free practice 2: Charles first, Lewis third

Monte Carlo 23 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were first and third quickest respectively in the second hour of free practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

62 laps. Charles started off on the Hard tyre, while Lewis went with the Medium. They both only managed one flying lap - 1’13”162 for Charles, 1’13”435 for Lewis – before the session was red flagged after Isack Hadjar hit the barriers going into the harbour chicane. Once the session resumed, Charles got down to 1’12”103 and Lewis posted a 1’12”745, just before another red flag, this time when Oscar Piastri crashed at Ste. Devote.

Once the pit lane light went green, Hamilton went out and lapped in 1’12”025, while Leclerc switched to the Softs, as did his team-mate soon after. The Monegasque began with a 1’11’414, improving to 1’11”355. Hamilton did a 1’11”841 on his first flying lap, getting down to 1’11”460 on his second. Once again, in the final part of the hour, both drivers ran with a heavier fuel load in race trim, using the tyres from the start of the session, the Hards for Charles and the Mediums for Lewis. Leclerc did 32 laps, two more than his team-mate.