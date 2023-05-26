Free practice 1: Carlos quickest, Charles fifth

Carlos Sainz was quickest in the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, while Charles Leclerc was fifth fastest.

50 laps. Both drivers went out on the Medium tyre, the only compound used for the entire session, as they took their first look at the track. The Monegasque posted a 1’15”931, while the Spaniard lapped in 1’16”240 before getting to down to 1’15”198. After pitting for some adjustments to the car, Charles improved to 1’15”037 and then 1’14”562. After a few moments, Carlos also got under the 1’15 barrier with a 1’14”401 followed by a 1’14”245. Leclerc and Sainz then both came in for further changes to the cars, while the session was red flagged for debris to be cleared after Nico Hulkenberg hit the barriers at the chicane after the tunnel. At the restart, Carlos and Charles went out on new tyres, the Monegasque posting what would be his best time of 1’14”093. Sainz got down to 1’13”372, but Leclerc was unable to improve when the red flags came out again, this time when Alexander Albon went off at turn 1. Sainz did 26 laps, Leclerc 24.