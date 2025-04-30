A special livery in Miami and the second Sprint of the year

Maranello 30 April 2025

Formula 1 is embarking on the first of three trips to the United States this year for the sixth round of the season, the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. It’s the second Grand Prix to be run to the Sprint format in 2025, with just one free practice session on Friday (12.30 local, 18.30 CEST) before qualifying at 16.30 local (22.30 CEST) to decide the grid for the short 100 kilometre race which gets underway at noon (18 CEST) on Saturday. Four hours later 16.00 (22 CEST) comes qualifying for the Grand Prix itself, to be run over 57 laps (308.326 km) starting on Sunday at 16 local (22 CEST).



A year of partnership with HP. The Miami weekend marks a year since HP joined Scuderia Ferrari as title partner. In celebration the two SF-25s will take to the track with a special livery revealed this afternoon in Miami by drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, along with Team Principal Fred Vasseur who unveiled a banner on which fans have left messages as part of an HP “Messages of Forza” initiative to mark the first year of its partnership with the Scuderia.



The circuit. The Miami International Autodrome is 5.412 kilometres long, featuring 19 corners and runs around the Hard Rock Stadium. It boasts a mix of high speed and more technical sections, with several overtaking opportunities, especially down the straights with DRS zones, between turns 8 and 11 and 16 to 17. The layout requires a compromise between low aerodynamic downforce for the straights and good stability through the slower corners.



Tyres and strategy. Pirelli is bringing the same three compounds used a fortnight ago in Jeddah: the C3 as Hard, the C4 as Medium and the C5 as Soft, which equates to one step softer than last year. The track surface is very smooth and subjects the tyres to medium to low longitudinal and lateral forces, but the very hot weather which last year saw track temperature reach the 55 °C mark, means that thermal degradation will play an important role. The track tends to rubber-in rapidly over the course of the weekend, leading to a steady increase in grip levels.

Frédéric Vasseur - Team Principal

After several days spent in Maranello analysing the data acquired during the first triple-header of the season, we are ready to get back on track in Miami. In many ways it’s a unique race and over this weekend in Florida, we will also be celebrating the first anniversary of our partnership with title sponsor, HP. It’s the second Sprint weekend of the season and we have prepared thoroughly for it in the factory, to deal with only having one hour of free practice before heading straight into qualifying for Saturday's Sprint race. This means that the work on the simulator and in preparatory briefings is even more important than usual. We want to continue improving the performance of the SF-25, encouraged by the good progress seen in the Bahrain and Jeddah races.

FERRARI STATS

GP contested: 1103

Seasons in F1: 76

Debut: Monaco 1950 (A: Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins: 248 (22.48%)

Pole positions: 253 (22.93%)

Fastest laps: 263 (23.84%)

Podiums: 830 (25.08%)

FERRARI STATS MIAMI GP

GP contested: 3

Debut: 2022 (C. Leclerc 2nd; C. Sainz 3rd)

Wins: 0

Pole positions: 1 (33.33%)

Fastest laps: 0

Podiums: 3 (33.33%)

Three questions to...

Paul Wang – AERO SOFTWARE, SCUDERIA FERRARI HP

1. What are the characteristics of the Miami International Autodrome and its main technical challenges?

The Miami International Autodrome circuit is a unique blend of permanent facility and temporary street course. For anyone who has ever travelled to Miami, the greatest technical challenge has to be the weather. Infamous for its high humidity and high temperatures, the Miami Grand Prix presents a range of problems from managing tyre temperatures, dealing with low grip levels, to navigating tight walls. It is a race that demands a lot of precision from both drivers and engineers.

2. The popularity of Formula 1 has exponentially increased in the United States in recent years. As an American involved in Formula 1, have you noticed any changes in the past few years?

Absolutely! The sport’s surge in popularity in the US has been incredible. Not too long ago, I was an obscure fan watching F1 races with a small group of friends. Now, whenever I am back home in New York City, there isn’t a single day I don’t see someone wearing team kit. Between all the recent TV series, bigger TV audiences, podcasts, and social media buzz, America has really embraced F1. With three US-based races, F1’s presence in the United States is undeniable now. In addition, the energy and support of American fans for Scuderia Ferrari HP has been overwhelming.

3. Tell us a bit more about your work and your journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Growing up in NYC, it is quite rare to get involved in motorsports or even to obtain a Driver’s License. But after a career in finance, start-ups, and Silicon Valley tech, I’m happy to finally fulfil this childhood dream. I started at Scuderia Ferrari HP at the end of 2024, working on building aerodynamics software for the team. The Miami Grand Prix is my first US race with Ferrari and I have the distinct pleasure of working the Remote Garage on race day.

Profile

Paul Wang

Born: 27/07/1986

In: New York City (USA)

MIAMI GRAND PRIX: FACTS & FIGURES

7. The number of official Ferrari dealers in Florida, a State where the Maranello marque is particularly popular: they are Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale; Ferrari of Palm Beach; Ferrari of Miami; Ferrari Central Florida, in Orlando; Ferrari of Tampa Bay, in Palm Harbor; Ferrari of Naples and The Collection, in Coral Gables.

17. The number of square kilometres occupied by the Hard Rock Stadium complex, which hosts not just Formula 1 and the NFL (National Football League) Miami Dolphins games, and the Miami Hurricanes college football games in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), but also a whole host of concerts, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

30. The percentage of days in May that it usually rains in Miami. However, in the Grand Prix’s brief history, not a single track session, from free practice through to the race, has ever been run in the wet.

305. The long-standing telephone code for the central areas of Miami, which is so well known that it is often used as a synonym for the city itself. If someone says they have “rung the 305”, it means they have phoned someone in Central Miami.

2784. The total number of race laps completed by Scuderia Ferrari cars since the start of the team’s partnership with HP, which began a year ago here in Miami. During that time, there have also been four wins, four pole positions, two fastest race laps and 18 podium finishes, with a total of 579 points to date.