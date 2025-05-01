Charles: “Ready to make the most of the Sprint weekend”

Miami 01 May 2025

Charles Leclerc told the press he was keen to get behind the wheel of the SF-25 for the Miami Grand Prix weekend, in which Scuderia Ferrari is celebrating the first year of its collaboration with title partner HP. “As you know, I really like Sprint weekends because every day there’s a session that matters, starting with Friday’s Sprint Qualifying,” said the Monegasque. “I also feel that when there’s only one free practice session, our team starts from a solid baseline, because we do a great job of preparation back in the factory. We saw how that paid off in China where Lewis won the Sprint from pole. That situation might have been helped by the fact that not all our rivals were completely on it, because in Saturday qualifying they made more progress than we did.”

Set-up. At the last race in Jeddah, Charles got everything out of the SF-25 and he is confident he can do the same here at the Miami International Autodrome. “To get the most out of the car, it has to be set up in quite an extreme way and that makes it far from easy to drive, especially in qualifying. But I think we’ve got the hang of it now and I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction. As from tomorrow, we’ll begin to get an idea of what this weekend will have in store for us.”



