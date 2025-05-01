Lewis: “We’ve been working hard in Maranello”

Miami 01 May 2025

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Miami International Autodrome wearing a white T-shirt with red accents, designed by Puma especially for this weekend. The Brit took part in the FIA press conference, where he shared his thoughts on racing in the United States. “Racing in the U.S. is always fun for us drivers,” he said. “There’s a great vibe and the atmosphere is quite different from the other races we’ve had so far this season.”

Sim work and more. Hamilton explained that he had spent several days last week in Maranello. “We went through the data in detail and did a lot of sim work, which helped us understand the direction we need to take to make progress,” he said. “The team is doing everything to support both Charles and me. It was great to spend some time with everyone at the factory. Although, being in Italy meant I strayed from my diet - I had three pizzas in two days,” he added with a smile. “I’m more motivated than ever and fully focused on finding the right feeling with the SF-25. I know I need to be patient. I remember how demanding the first six months with Mercedes were in terms of adapting, but I’m confident that by working together we’ll get to where we want to be.”



