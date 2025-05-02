Free practice: Charles second, Lewis 13th

Miami 02 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were second and 13th fastest in the only free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix. However, it should be noted that only Charles was able to do a flying lap on Soft tyres, while Hamilton was unable to do so because the session was red flagged after Oliver Bearman crashed.

42 laps. Lewis and Charles first went out on Medium tyres, putting in several laps as they familiarised themselves with the track and the close walls, setting times of 1’28”836 and 1’28”858 respectively. They then pitted for adjustments to their cars, before going out on the same tyres as before. Charles got down to 1’28”396 and Lewis to 1’28”556. Towards the end of the session, both SF-25s were fitted with Soft compound tyres, Leclerc setting his best time of 1’27”484. Hamilton only posted a first sector time in 29”119 before the red flag caused by Bearman’s crash brought the session to a premature end. Charles did 22 laps, Lewis 20, for a team total of 42. Sprint Qualifying starts at 16.30 local time.