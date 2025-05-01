Miami Grand Prix 2025 by Valerio Befani

Miami 01 May 2025

Valerio Befani is a designer and storyboard artist from Civitavecchia. After attending the International School of Comics in Rome, he worked for Star Comics on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and as a character designer and storyboard artist for music videos and other small projects. Later, he started collaborating with Editoriale Cosmo on Battaglia - Ragazzi di morte, and for the series Un Eroe una Battaglia on the issue La Neve di Stalingrado. In 2019, he illustrated the volume Cthulhu: The Abyss of Reason, also for Editoriale Cosmo. In 2020, he illustrated part of the animated series on SKY Arte In Compagnia del Lupo, hosted by the Italian writer Carlo Lucarelli. He is currently working for the french comics market.