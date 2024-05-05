Race recap: Charles third, Carlos fourth

Time for the Miami Grand Prix. Air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 46.

Start. Charles is slow off the line but still manages to keep second place, with Carlos fourth.

Lap 5. Oscar Piastri passes Charles.

Lap 20. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins sixth after a quick 1.9 second stop.

Lap 21. Leclerc dispenses with Lewis Hamilton to go up to fifth.

Lap 23. There’s a bollard on track which prompts a short Virtual Safety Car period, which costs Charles a few seconds. Max Verstappen pits so Piastri leads, with Carlos second and Leclerc fifth.

Lap 27. Carlos pits for Hards and rejoins fifth.

Lap 28. The Safety Car comes out following a collision between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant. If only it had come one lap earlier, Carlos would have benefited from it.

Lap 40. Carlos gets past Piastri to go up to fourth.

Lap 57. No more changes. Charles third and Carlos fourth.