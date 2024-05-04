Quali recap: Charles second, Carlos third

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix is underway. Air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 49.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’28”183, the Spaniard is even quicker in 1’28”159 and then a 1’27”937. Leclerc goes out again on a set of new Softs and improves to 1’28”097 and they both go through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos are on new Softs and lap in 1’27”533 and 1’27”941 respectively to make it to the final phase.

Q3. Charles and Carlos both have two sets of new Soft tyres available. On the first run they post times of 1’27”382 and 1’27”455 respectively after which neither driver improves on the second run. Leclerc will start form second on the grid tomorrow, with Carlos on the third spot.