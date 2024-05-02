Carlos: “Confident we can do better than in China”

Carlos Sainz met the journalists outside the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality unit, proud to be wearing historic colours in Miami. “Ferrari has a great tradition and it’s nice now and again to be able to revisit some of its history as we have done this weekend,” said the Spaniard.

Goals. Among the goals Sainz has set himself for Sunday is to get back on the podium. “The aim is to do better than in China, where we finished outside the top three,” he said. “I think the characteristics of this track could suit our car better, although we have to consider that nearly all our competitors have brought updates for their cars here and we haven’t done so yet. But I’m still reasonably optimistic although we will only know more tomorrow after the one free practice session.”

Atmosphere. Carlos also spoke about how much he likes Miami. “I think this city is very special, there are a lot of people who speak my language and even if we are in North America, life has a pleasant Latin feel to it. I really enjoy walking around Miami Beach and the downtown area and I think this is one of the best places to eat in the United States, which is another reason why I am always very happy to come and race around here.”