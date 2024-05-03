Free practice: Carlos third, only three laps for Charles

In the only free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz was third fastest for Scuderia Ferrari HP, with Charles Leclerc twentieth, as he only managed to do three laps.

Charles stops early on. Carlos and Charles took to the track on Hard tyres. On his first timed lap the Monegasque posted a 1’32”099, but next time round he spun and stopped facing the wrong way, bringing out the red flag. He tried to turn the car round, but the clutch overheated as he had to wait for several other cars to go by. He therefore had to step out of the car with only three laps to his name.

24 laps for Carlos. Sainz resumed on the Hard tyres, lapping in 1’29”936, then 1’29”346 and finally 1’29”331. In the final part of the session, he used Soft tyres to work in qualifying trim. On his first attempt, the Spaniard lapped in 1’28979 before improving to 1’28”711, which put him third fastest. He completed 24 laps.