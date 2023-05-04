Carlos: “Back to the good feeling from Melbourne”

Carlos Sainz has been in Florida since Monday evening and has got used to the Miami time zone, fitting in a few hours of golf in between pre-race preparation meetings. “For me, Miami is one of the nicest locations of the season, it reminds me of home and I always feel comfortable around here.”

Goals. On the subject of the coming weekend, the Spaniard has clear ideas. “Baku was a difficult weekend, not so much because of the result, but more because I didn’t have a good feeling,” he affirmed. “We have analysed all the data and we believe we understand the reasons why I did not feel fully confident in the car. Now, I want to get out on track to confirm what the data tells us.” Sainz has set himself one goal. “I want to go back to the level of confidence I had in the car in Melbourne, where I was able to run at a consistent pace for the whole race. Obviously, there are a lot of things to understand at an unusual track like this one, starting with the track surface which has been completed redone. We will have to check out its characteristics, but I’m confident I can have a competitive weekend, enjoying driving my SF-23 on the limit.”

