Concept

The sun rises on Mexico City as the SF90 soars between the skyscrapers on golden wings of victory.





Bio

Valerio Befani is a comic and storyboard artist from Civitavecchia, Italy. After graduating from the International School of Comics in Rome, he begins his career drawing «Wicked» for Dominate Comix and «Bren Gattonero» for Crazy Camper. He works for Star Comics on «20000 leagues under the sea» and as character designer and storyboard artist for music videos and other small projects. He then begins his ongoing collaboration with Editoriale Cosmo on «Battaglia- Ragazzi di morte» and for the series «Un Eroe una Battaglia» on the issue «La Neve di Stalingrado». In 2019 he draws the one-shot «Cthulhu, l'abisso della ragione», again for Editoriale Cosmo.