Marina Bay Sands becomes Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce an agreement with the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, which becomes an Official Partner of the team for a multi-year period. The leading integrated resort is a symbol of excellence in the hospitality industry and it will now be able to count on the Scuderia to bring the excitement of Formula 1 closer to its clientele through several dedicated activations.

Paul Gandolfi, Head of Partnership Development – Scuderia Ferrari

We’re delighted to welcome Marina Bay Sands to our family of partners. Our two brands, united in luxury, ambition and the pursuit of quality and excellence, look forward to developing meaningful and memorable experiences for our fans and customers starting with the hugely popular F1 Singapore Grand Prix.