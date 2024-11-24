Race recap: Carlos third, Charles fourth

It’s time for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the third from last race of the season. Air temperature is 18 degrees, as is the track at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, which is warmer than during qualifying. The wind is stronger than before. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc line up second and fourth respectively in their Ferraris.

Start. Charles has the perfect getaway to go second behind George Russell and ahead of Carlos.

Lap 7. Carlos passes Charles for second.

Lap 8. Max Verstappen passes Charles who has a lot of graining.

Lap 9. Charles pits for Hard tyres rejoining 16th.

Lap 10. Carlos pits, rejoins 12th ahead of Charles. The Ferrari quickly move back up the order and on lap 14 they are fourth and fifth.

Lap 17. Sainz passes Sergio Perez to go third, followed shortly by Charles.

Lap 26. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton pit so Leclerc is up to second.

Lap 27. Carlos pits for another set of Hards and rejoins sixth.

Lap 30. Norris pits, Carlos is fifth.

Lap 31. Charles pits for another set of Hards and rejoins fifth behind Carlos.

Lap 40. Carlos passes Verstappen for third.

Lap 45. Charles passes Verstappen and is up to fourth.

Finish. No more changes. Russell wins from Hamilton, Carlos and Charles. The Scuderia scores 27 points to McLaren’s 15, thus closing the gap to the Constructors’ championship leaders to 24 points.