Carlos: “Helping to win the title would be the best present I could give the team”

Carlos Sainz is more determined than ever to give the Las Vegas Grand Prix his best shot, starting from tomorrow’s two free practice sessions. “The last race in Brazil was definitely not the best for me, but we have turned the page and we are focused on the challenge ahead,” he said when talking to the press in the paddock today. Last year at this event, Sainz was very unlucky, damaging his car on a manhole cover that had been kicked up by a car just ahead of him. “I’m sure that as this is the second year here, these things won’t happen again and we will be able to concentrate on the job we have to do.

One last gift. For Carlos, this weekend marks the start of his final three races as a Ferrari driver. “But that doesn’t change my approach,” he explained. “I will be a Ferrari driver right to the very last corner of the last race of the season. Actually, thinking about it, I can’t imagine a better present for the team than winning the Constructors’ championship. Along with Charles, I will do all I can to try and achieve this goal. Of course, we are not the favourites, but we are on good form at the moment and we have the right calm approach to tackle this challenge.”