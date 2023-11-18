Free practice 3: Charles 16th, Carlos 17th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were 16and 17fastest in the final free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But the Scuderia pair were unable to go for a quick lap on Soft tyres as the session was red flagged with four minutes remaining and did not resume.

43 laps. Charles and Carlos started their day on new Medium tyres, setting times of 1’36”508 and 1’37”081 respectively before the Spaniard got down to 1’35”939, followed shortly by his team-mate posting a 1’35”908. In the middle of the session, both SF-23s were fuelled up to run in race trim, before being fitted with Softs for the final minutes. However, because of the red flag triggered by Alex Albon, neither Charles nor Carlos was able to improve on their 16th and 17th places, completing 22 and 21 laps respectively.