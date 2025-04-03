Lewis: “Every confidence in the team, we’re going in the right direction”

Suzuka 03 April 2025

Lewis Hamilton met with journalists today in the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality and reflected on the start of his journey with the Maranello squad. “I’ve got every confidence in the team and I think we are going in the right direction. Obviously, there’s a learning process going on and I think that soon, we will see the results.”

Many firsts. Lewis then went into some detail about the radical change he is dealing with. “This sport is all about the details and, if you don’t work in a team, no matter how knowledgeable you are about Formula 1, you can't understand how many things we have to focus on every weekend,” he explained. “So, when you change teams, everything is even more complex. Australia wasn't an easy race for me, because it was the first time I drove the SF-25 in the wet. Then, in China, after a great Sprint, having felt completely comfortable since qualifying on the Friday afternoon, we paid the price for a wrong set-up choice made with the team, which affected me and Charles. On Sunday, I struggled more than him, partly because this was actually my first real long run, as in Bahrain we had to abandon our race simulation because of a problem. And it was also my first time driving with the C2 compound. But honestly, I’m quite happy with how I’m adapting and I think we’re doing well,” he concluded. “We need to stay focused and work hard because I believe we have the potential to fight for the top places, starting this weekend in Japan.”