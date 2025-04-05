Free practice 3: Charles and Lewis fourth and sixth

Suzuka 05 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and sixth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

26 laps. Lewis was first out on track, on Soft tyres but was unable to set a time, because once again, a grass fire at the side of the track caused by sparks from the cars, brought out the red flags. It has been unusually dry in Japan recently, the situation exacerbated by the wind. At the restart, both Ferraris went out on Soft tyres, with Leclerc lapping in 1’29”107 and Hamilton in 1’29”272. They both went again, improving to 1’28”763 and 1’28”950 respectively. They then pitted for another set of used Softs, going faster still, Leclerc with a 1’28”414 and Hamilton a 1’28”540.

At the end of the hour, both SF-25s were fitted with another set of new Softs, with which Hamilton posted a 1’28”524, but his team-mate was unable to set a time, because of yet another trackside fire. Charles and Lewis each completed 13 laps.