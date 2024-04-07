Race recap: Carlos third, Charles fourth

The sun is shining in Suzuka, air temperature is 22 degrees, the track is at 40.

Start. Carlos and Charles are fourth and eighth on the grid on Medium tyres. They maintain those positions but the race is immediately red flagged following an accident involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon.

Restart. After a 30 minute break to repair the barriers at turn 3, the race resumes with both Ferraris on new Medium tyres. Carlos stays fourth and Charles passes Lewis Hamilton for seventh place.

Lap 12. Lando Norris pits to change tyres, so Carlos is third and Charles sixth.

Lap 13. Oscar Piastri pits. Leclerc is fifth.

Lap 14. Fernando Alonso pits. Charles is fourth.

Lap 16. Carlos pits (2.3 seconds) and takes on the Medium tyres he used for the first start and rejoins in seventh place. Leclerc is second.

Lap 17. Now Max Verstappen pits promoting Charles to the lead.

Lap 19. Carlos passes Hamilton for sixth place.

Lap 21. Sainz dispenses with George Russell to go fifth.

Lap 27. Charles pits to switch to Hard tyres and rejoins sixth ahead of Russell. Norris also pits, so Carlos is up to third.

Lap 33. Piastri pits and Leclerc moves up to fifth behind Alonso.

Lap 34. Perez and Alonso pit. Carlos is second ahead of Charles.

Lap 35. Verstappen pits, Sainz leads with Charles still third.

Lap 36. Perez passes Charles for third Carlos pits next time round to fit Hards and rejoins seventh behind Hamilton.

Lap 37. Sainz gets ahead of Hamilton and Russell as they pit to change tyres.

Lap 44. Carlos passes Norris and moves up to fourth.

Lap 46. Sainz makes it to the podium by passing his team-mate.

Chequered flag. Charles “Driver of the day”. Carlos goes from fourth to third and Charles from eight to fourth.