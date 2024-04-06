Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were seventh and tenth fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

52 laps. Both drivers went out on track immediately, as did many others to make up for the time lost in yesterday’s second session, which was of little value because of the rain. Charles and Carlos started off on the Medium compound tyres, setting times of 1’30”559 and 1’30”984 respectively. In the middle of the session they took on more fuel to run in race trim, while towards the end, they fitted Soft tyres for a qualifying simulation, setting their best times of 1’30”171 for Carlos and 1’30”383 for Charles. The Spaniard did 27 laps, the Monegasque 25.