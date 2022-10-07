Free practice 2: another wet session, Carlos sixth, Charles eleventh

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were sixth and eleventh fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit. It was still raining, which meant the planned test of Pirelli’s 2023 specification dry tyres had to be cancelled although the session still ran for 90 minutes. The tests have been rescheduled for Austin and Mexico City.

33 laps. Carlos Sainz went out immediately on full wet tyres, his best time in the opening stages being a 1’49”709. Charles decided to waited until the rain eased off enough, so that he could go out on Intermediate tyres, setting a best lap of 1’44”709. Carlos then did the same, lapping in 1’43”691 and getting down to 1’43”204. In the closing stages, both drivers ran with heavier fuel loads, Carlos more than Charles, to evaluate the car in race trim. Carlos did 23 laps, Charles completed 10.