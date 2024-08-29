Carlos: “Monza is always unique”

Carlos Sainz was very much in demand on Thursday in the Monza paddock, as the Spaniard prepares for a strong showing in what will be his last Italian Grand Prix in Scuderia Ferrari HP colours. Last year’s poleman spoke about the unique feelings generated at this track. “For sure, for us Ferrari drivers, this is the most demanding weekend of the year, but you can’t help getting carried away by the passion and support we feel from our supporters whenever we race here. We can rest on Monday, but for now we will enjoy it.”

Memories and expectations. Before talking about the Grand Prix that gets underway tomorrow with the first two free practice sessions, Sainz was asked what was his best memory from his time to date with Ferrari. “Definitely my first test in the middle of winter in Fiorano,” he replied. “My father was also there to help and I’ll never forget that when I drove out of the garage in the red car, he had tears in his eyes.” Then it was time to talk about the present: “tomorrow it will be important to check on track how the upgrades we have brought here will work. If everything goes as we hope, we should be able to make a good step forward and have more firepower to try and fight our competitors for the win.” The new track surface and modified kerbs will also need to be assessed. “Of course these are things we need to check, but what we are more keen to get on with is trying the car with the updates.”

