    Free practice 1: Carlos second, Charles fourth

    Monza 01 settembre 2023

    Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and fourth fastest in the first free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix.

    50 laps. Both SF-23s ran the whole session on Hard compound tyres. The initial lap times were a 1’22”966 for Charles and a 1’23”218 for Carlos. Sainz pitted and rejoined almost immediately, improving to 1’22”703, just 46 thousandths slower than Max Verstappen. Leclerc took a bit longer before venturing out again, as adjustments were made to his car, but he did not go quicker. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers ran a heavy fuel load to simulate race conditions. Carlos did 28 laps and Charles completed 22.

