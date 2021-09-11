Free practice 2: Charles 11th, Carlos in the barriers

The final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix prior to Sprint Qualifying which starts at 16.30 this afternoon, saw Charles Leclerc use only the Medium tyres, setting the 11th fastest time in 1’24”770, completing a total of 21 laps.

Carlos. Unfortunately, Carlos managed only 14 laps before crashing in the barriers at the Variante Ascari. The Spaniard was unhurt and up to that point, his best lap had been a 1’26”124. Now the mechanics are working to repair his car in time for this afternoon’s 100 kilometre race.

