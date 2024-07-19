Free practice 1: Carlos quickest, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the first and third quickest times respectively in the first free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

56 laps. Charles and Carlos started out on Hard tyres, with the Spaniard’s car fitted with aero rakes for measurement purposes. Charles posted a 1’20”710 and Carlos a 1’20”094 before switching to Soft tyres for the middle part of the session and setting their best times: Carlos 1’18”713, Charles 1’19”011. Towards the end, both SF-24s took on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim Sainz on Softs and Leclerc on Hards. The Spaniard did 27 laps, Charles 29, for a total of 56.