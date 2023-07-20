Charles: “Tyre management will be key”

Charles Leclerc met with journalists in the Hungaroring paddock and spoke of his expectations for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. “This track should suit our car better than Silverstone, but as usual, I expect that apart from Red Bull, it will be very close between the four or five teams fighting for places at the edge of the podium.”

Tyre management. As usual, Charles was very realistic about the team’s chances. “I don’t feel I want to make predictions about how competitive we can be before we go out on track because, especially with this weekend format, where we have two fewer sets of tyres than usual – 11 instead of 13 – there are even more variables that come into play,” said the Monegasque. “Tyre management will, as usual, be key and for our part, we have to do a very good job with all the choices we make, because so far the SF-23 has proved to be more sensitive in this area than other cars. We will keep our feet on the ground and will work hard to get the best possible result we can.”