In Hungary for the halfway point of the season with a new qualifying format

Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1062

Seasons in F1 74

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 242 (22.79%)

Pole positions 243 (22.88%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.39%)

Podiums 800 (25.11%)

Ferrari Stats Hungarian GP

GP contested 37

Debut 1986 (S. Johansson 4th; M. Alboreto rit.)

Wins 7 (18.92%)

Pole positions 8 (21.62%)

Fastest laps 9 (24.32%)

Podiums 26 (23.42%)





Three questions to...

JOCK CLEAR, DRIVER COACH #16

1. For this race there are some regulation changes, mainly related to tyres and qualifying. Can you take us through these?

With the aim of a more efficient use of tyres and the possibility of using fewer sets over the course of the weekend, the teams will have more flexibility in using sets in free practice sessions whilst respecting a more prescriptive use in qualifying. Teams will be able to carry over used sets from one practice session to the next, returning only one from each session. In qualifying, each driver will have available to him, only two sets of Hard in Q1, two sets of Medium in Q2, and two sets of Soft in Q3. The regulations regarding tyre choices for the race are unchanged.



2. How will these changes affect a driver’s preparation for qualifying?

The modern Formula 1 format of imposed parc ferme from qualifying onwards has meant drivers and their teams are constantly looking for a ‘best compromise’ set-up suited to both the low fuel qualifying sessions as well as the high fuel conditions and traffic of the race. As such, this change in tyre usage should not impact the drivers’ programmes significantly. The need to run the three compounds through qualifying will result in drivers doing more laps on the harder compounds in Q1 and Q2 with an inevitable increase in traffic.



3. On a personal note, you moved to Maranello to join our team in 2014 from your home in Britain. How has the experience been for you?

I was very fortunate that the move came at the perfect time for my twin daughters as they stepped up from junior to senior school. Ferrari were very helpful in providing support for finding schools and generally setting up home, so for us it was relatively stress free. The cultures differ but not to any great extent and I would like to think we approached everything with an open mind; perhaps this will surprise you, but the thing we miss most about the UK? The food!



Profile

Jock Clear

Born: 12/6/63

In: Portsmouth (United Kingdom)





Hungarian Grand Prix: facts & figures

2. The number of words in the Hungarian language for the colour red. The rule states that if it is applied to a living being, a red head or a cat for example, then the word is vörös, but if applied to an inanimate object one must use piros. A red Ferrari should therefore be piros, but many race fans believe that cars – and those built in Maranello are definitely no exception – have a soul, so maybe the jury is out on which word for red to use.



4. The number of goals scored in the 1960 European Cup Final by Hungary’s Ferenc Puskàs, playing for Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt, a record that still stands today. For many years, Puskàs was the star of the very strong Hungarian national team that humbled England 6-3 at Wembley in 1953 and then 7-1 the following year in Budapest, as well as beating Italy. FIFA ranks him fourth best centre forward of all time, after Pelé, Diego Armando Maradona and Zinedine Zidane. For club and country he scored 704 goals in 709 games.



96. A special number par excellence in Hungary: Grand Prince Arpad, whose reign straddled the VIII and IX centuries and was the progenitor of a dynasty that reigned until 1301, was crowned as the first King of Hungary in 896. The Budapest metro system was built in 1896, the year of the country’s millennium anniversary and in its municipality, it is illegal to erect buildings over 96 metres high. Finally, if sung at the correct speed, the national anthem lasts for 96 seconds. A special number for Hungary, but clearly not very significant in Formula 1 where no driver has chosen the 96, since they were given a choice of numbers starting in 2014 and the race number 96 has only appeared on the entry list for a Formula 1 World Championship race three times, although the cars in question never actually raced.



521. The number of Olympic medals won by Hungary – 183 gold, 156 silver and 186 bronze –, which puts the country 14th on the all-time winners list and first among those nations never to have hosted the Games. Football is regarded as the national sport in Hungary, but other sports in which their athletes excel are field athletics (javelin, discus, hammer and shot put), swimming and water polo.



5,391. The total number of people who completed a chalk drawing at the same time, according to the Guinness Book of Records. It took place in the famous Andrássy út street, on 20 September 2009 in Budapest, organised by the Európa Közhasznú committee to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.