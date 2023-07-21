Free Practice 1: Charles seventh in an unproductive session

The first practice session at the Hungaroring did not amount to much because of red flag periods and rain. In fact, the drivers managed to complete just a handful of laps on Intermediate tyres. Charles Leclerc completed 12 laps, setting the seventh fastest time of 1’41”142. Carlos Sainz did 6 laps, but he did not actually get a time on the board before triggering the second red flag – Sergio Perez was responsible for the first – of the session, when he went off the track, car damage limited just to the front wing. The second session starts at 17 local time.

