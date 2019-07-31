Hungarian Grand Prix 2019 by French Carlomagno

Concept

The massive lion guarding Budapest’s Széchenyi Chain Bridge watches proudly as the Rossa crosses the Danube - its engine roaring, its wheels clawing at the asphalt - headed toward the race and the finish line.

Bio



French Carlomagno was born in Turin, Italy in 1986. He has worked as illustrator, visualizer and storyboard artist for Armando Testa. Alongside Jacopo Pallaga he creates the comic series “Aqualung” and in 2016 he publishes his first graphic novel “Come quando eravamo piccoli” for BAO Publishing. He is co-founder of indie publishing imprint Wilder.