Gilles remembered by his crew

To remember Gilles, Ferrari invited three of his crew from back then, Anselmo Menabue, Luciano Prandini and Umberto Benassi, to talk about their memories of Villeneuve in the special setting of the Sala delle Vittorie in the Ferrari Museum at Maranello. On display was the 312 T4 that had won the Constructors’ title in 1979, thanks in part to the Canadian driver’s efforts. What emerges is an intimate and affectionate portrait that conveys a sense of how much this young man was loved, both within Ferrari and in the wider world.

