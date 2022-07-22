Free practice 1: Charles tops the timesheet, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively in the opening free practice session for the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard Circuit in Le Castellet.

42 laps. Charles and Carlos began working on set-up using Soft tyres, putting down their first times of 1’35”821 and 1’36”042. Then Sainz went out on another new set of Softs, recording a time of 1’34”268. Halfway through the session, Charles did the same, with laps in 1’34”104 and 1’33”930. Later, they ran with a heavier fuel load in race configuration. The Monegasque did 22 laps, the Spaniard 20. The second free practice session starts at 17.