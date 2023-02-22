Ferrari renews partnership with VistaJet

Ferrari is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with VistaJet, the global private jet company. It continues as an Official Partner of the Scuderia’s Formula 1 team and will now also support Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship programme, running the 499P Hypercar.

This is the fifth year of the partnership, that dates back to 2019 and will allow the Maranello race teams to rely on VistaJet to cut down the time it spends travelling. VistaJet clients have access to a Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft around the world offering the very highest standards in service and performance. Established in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet is the first and only global private aviation company.





Benedetto Vigna

Ferrari CEO

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with VistaJet as its attention to detail and tailor-made approach to meeting its clients’ needs is a perfect fit for us. With the Formula 1 team about to embark on a season featuring 23 Grands Prix, and our 499P programme making its debut on the endurance racing scene, time management is fundamental. The partnership with VistaJet means team personnel can fly to airports very close to the race venues and benefit from personalised take-off slots, an important factor that can translate into a competitive edge on track”.