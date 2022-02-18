Fans brave thick fog for F1-75 debut

After fans from around the world witnessed yesterday’s on-line launch of the F1-75, today the car ran for the first time, completing 15 kilometres, as part of a demonstration run organised for Scuderia Ferrari partners. The fans turned out in force, keen to watch its debut despite thick fog, which meant the F1-75 was sometimes hardly visible. At the end of the event, Charles and Carlos walked out to the first corner to thank the stoic tifosi for braving the cold conditions.
Scuderia Ferrari’s new car took its first steps at around 10.15, once the thick fog had lifted from the course laid out in the grounds of the Fiorano track. Charles Leclerc was the first to get in the car, before handing over to team-mate Carlos Sainz.
To see the F1-75 being driven on a real race track, the world will have to wait until 22 February, when it will run during a filming day for promotional purposes at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. As from the following day, it gets more serious with the first of the two 2022 pre-season test sessions, which ends on 25 February.