Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and fifth respectively at the end of the first free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Hard tyres. Since the last round, the chassis has been changed on Vettel’s car. He and his team-mate began running the Hard tyre before also evaluating the Softs that Pirelli has brought here, setting their best times on these. Charles did a 1’17”970, while Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1’17”981. In the final minutes of the session, as usual the two SF1000s ran with a higher fuel load and also did some practice starts. Both drivers did 27 laps each.

Programme. The second free practice session gets underway at 15 CET. The final hour of practice takes place tomorrow at 12, with the grid deciding session at 15. The Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix starts at 15.10 on Sunday 16 August.