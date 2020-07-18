Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and eighth fastest respectively in the final hour of free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The duo completed a total of 37 laps, 19 for the Monegasque, 18 for the German. The weather was overcast at first, before the sun came out, although the forecast is for a 90% chance of rain.

Two runs. The drivers each did two qualifying simulation runs, using two sets of Soft tyres apiece. On his first run, Charles did a 1’16”849 while Sebastian managed a 1’17”465. On the second set of tyres, they both improved, Leclerc to 1’15”781, fourth fastest, while Vettel stopped the clocks in 1’16”351 to be eighth fastest.

Programme. Qualifying, for which there’s a good chance of rain, starts at 15 CET, while the Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15.10.