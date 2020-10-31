Between them, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed a total of 81 laps in the only free practice session for the Emilia Romagna GP at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

Charles was fifth fastest and Seb was twelfth in a session during which the focus was on qualifying, which gets underway today at 14 CET, prior to the race tomorrow at 13.10.

Work. Charles and Seb began running on the Hard tyre, to learn the track before concentrating on fine tuning the car. When the track was at its best later in final part of the session, both drivers did a qualifying simulation, during which they set their best times: Leclerc did 41 laps, the best in 1’15”688 and Sebastian did 40 laps, the quickest being a 1’16”167.