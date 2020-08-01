Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fifth and tenth fastest in the final free practice session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, prior to qualifying which gets underway at 14 local (15 CET) this afternoon.

40 laps. Sebastian began on the Medium tyre, doing a 1’28”621, while Charles opted for the Soft compound, immediately doing a 1’27”608. Both SF1000s then ran two new sets of Softs to set their best times: the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’26”771, while the German did a 1’27”251. Leclerc and Vettel then ended the session in race configuration, completing 19 and 21 laps respectively.

Risk of rain. The skies are grey above Silverstone today and there’s a 50% chance of rain for qualifying. However, it should be dry for tomorrow’s race that gets underway at 14.10 local (15.10 CET.)