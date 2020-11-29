Scuderia Ferrari came away from the 16th Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix with a solitary point courtesy of Charles Leclerc’s tenth place. Sebastian Vettel finished 13th.

A difficult race. After a good start which saw Charles move up to seventh, he then lost a few places and found himself fighting around tenth place, which is where he eventually finished. Sebastian ended up towards the back of the pack, avoiding Lance Stroll’s accident and spent his race in the lower half of the field, unable to move up into the points.

Same place, different track. The Formula 1 World Championship stays in Bahrain for next weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix which takes place at the same circuit, but on a different track layout, the Outer Track.