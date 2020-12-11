In the second free practice session at Yas Marin circuit for the final round of the season, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian completed 63 laps (31 for the Monegasque, 32 for the German.)

Tyre test. At the start of the session both SF1000s were fitted with Pirelli 2021 test tyres, each driver completing 10 laps with them. Then the work load was split between the two, with Charles running Mediums and Seb the Hards. In the middle of the session, both men did qualifying simulation runs on the Soft tyres: Leclerc posted a best time of 1’37”508, making him eighth quickest, while Vettel stopped the clocks in 1’38”198, for 15th place. After that, both men did long runs, using the Medium and Hard compounds.

Programme. Tomorrow the final practice is at 14 (11 CET.) The grid deciding session will start at 17 (14 CET,) with the race getting underway on Sunday 13 December at 17.10 Abu Dhabi time (14.10 CET.)