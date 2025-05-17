A disappointing Saturday

Imola 17 May 2025

The result of qualifying for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola was hard to swallow for Scuderia Ferrari HP. Neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton made the cut to Q3 and tomorrow they will have to start from the sixth row of the grid.



Q1 and Q2. Both drivers made it through the first part using just one set of Soft tyres, although Leclerc and Hamilton had fitted a second set of the same compound, planning to go quicker. However, there was no need for a further attempt, as the session was red-flagged following Franco Colapinto’s crash. The Ferraris kept those tyres for the start of Q2 with Charles posting a 1’15”604 and Lewis a 1’15”765. They then pitted for new Softs but neither of them was able to improve and towards the end, with the fight going down to the thousandths of a second, they were unable to get to Q3, with the 11th and 12th fastest times.



The race. Tomorrow’s Grand Prix gets under way at 15.00 CEST, run over 63 laps (309.049 km). Obviously, it’s not going to be an easy afternoon given that, despite the SF-25 demonstrating promising pace on Friday, overtaking at Imola is very difficult. The team will now prepare every last detail with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible.





Charles Leclerc #16

On a technical track like this one, everything has to be perfect, and today it showed. It’s disappointing, not just for us, but also for our tifosi who come here to support us with so much passion. This gives us the motivation to come back tomorrow and give it everything.

I’ll do a reset tonight and tomorrow I’ll fight to bring home the best result we can with what we have at the moment.

Lewis Hamilton #44

A tough one today. The car felt good overall, but we just didn’t have the grip we needed on the final lap in Q2 and that cost us. This circuit makes overtaking a real challenge, so we know tomorrow won’t be easy, but we’ll dig deep as a team and explore every option tonight. To the tifosi, we know this isn’t the performance we wanted at our home race, but we’ll give it everything we’ve got and see what we can do.

Fred Vasseur Team Principal

Today, thousands of tifosi were here to support us and we did not get the job done so we cannot be satisfied with our result. It was a very tough day for us and, as was the case in Miami, we were not able to improve our times on the new tyres, doing our fastest lap (in Q2) with the first set from Q1. The tyre situation was strange for everyone today, but it seemed to affect us more than the others and I also think we didn’t execute the session as well as we could have done.

Tomorrow, it will be up to us to try and see what we can do. Even if we had good race pace on Friday, here is not the easiest place to overtake so it will be a challenging afternoon and we will probably have to take some risks, specifically in terms of the strategy. We will focus on that now and try and do our best for the tifosi tomorrow.