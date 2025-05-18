Race recap: Lewis fourth, Charles sixth

Imola 18 May 2025

It’s time for the seventh race of the season at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit. After a poor qualifying yesterday, Scuderia Ferrari HP is keen to fight back. Charles Leclerc lines up 11th on the grid on Medium tyres, Lewis Hamilton is 12th, opting for the Hard compound. Air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 44.

Start. Charles gets ahead of Isack Hadjar, while Lewis is passed by Kimi Antonelli.

Lap 2. Charles passes Pierre Gasly for ninth. The Frenchman tries to fight back but runs off the track which allows Hamilton to get by to take 12th place.

Lap 10. Charles pits to switch to Hard tyres and rejoins 18th.

Lap 11. Several drivers pit including George Russell. They are all behind 15th placed Charles.

Lap 12. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll pit. Leclerc is 12th, Hamilton sixth.

Lap 21. Charles passes Yuki Tsunoda for 11th place.

Lap 23. Franco Colapinto comes in for his stop and Charles passes Oliver Bearman for ninth.

Lap 26. Oscar Piastri attacks Hamilton and passes him to take sixth place.

Lap 27. Charles passes Nico Hulkenberg for eighth.

Lap 30. Esteban Ocon stops at the side of the track. Virtual Safety Car. Both Ferraris pit and when the race is on again, the Ferraris are seventh and eighth with Hamilton and Leclerc respectively.

Lap 32. Charles passes Stroll and is up to ninth.

Lap 33. The Monegasque also deals with Alonso to go eighth.

Lap 34. Lewis passes Antonelli and is sixth.

Giro 36. Hamilton passes Hadjar next and is fifth.

Lap 38. Charles passes Antonelli for seventh and sets off in pursuit of Hadjar.

Lap 42. Charles is up to sixth behind Lewis.

Lap 46. Antonelli stops at the side of the track. Safety Car.

Giro 47. Hamilton pits for a new set of Hards. Leclerc is fourth, Hamilton seventh.

Lap 53. Restart.

Lap 56. Hamilton passes Russell for sixth.

Lap 60. Albon attacks Leclerc for fourth place, but the Ferrari driver defends and the Thai driver cuts the first chicane, goes off the track and is passed by Hamilton.

Lap 61. Lewis passes Charles and takes fourth place.

Lap 63. Charles gives back the position to Albon and drops to sixth. And so it ends with Hamilton fourth and Leclerc sixth, a great recovery after a very difficult qualifying.