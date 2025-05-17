Quali recap: Charles 11th, Lewis 12th

Imola 17 May 2025

Patchy clouds and a bit of wind at the start of qualifying for the seventh round of the season. The air temperature in Imola is 23 degrees, the track is at 40.

Q1. Both SF-25s are on Soft tyres: Lewis’ first attempt is a 1’16”258, while Charles posts a 1’16”524. Then comes a red flag following a huge crash for Yuki Tsunoda at the Villeneuve corner. The Japanese driver is unscathed.

After 15 minutes the session resumes and, on the same tyres, Charles and Lewis lap in 1’16”108 and 1’16”163 respectively. They both pit for new Softs, but before they can go out there’s another red flag, after Franco Colapinto crashes heavily at the exit to the Tamburello chicane, fortunately without injury. Both Ferrari drivers are through to Q2.

Q2. After a stop of almost half an hour, the second part of qualifying got underway with both AF-25s going out on the tyres used at the end of Q1. Leclerc posted a 1’15”604, Hamilton a 1’15”765. They both pitted for new Softs, but neither driver improved. Charles thus dropped to 11th, one place ahead of his team-mate, with neither of them making the cut to the final phase.