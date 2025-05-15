Lewis: “This time Imola feels special”

Imola 15 May 2025

A smiling and relaxed Lewis Hamilton arrived in the paddock at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, excited for his first race weekend in Imola as a Scuderia driver. “I got back to Maranello on Tuesday and was greeted by the kind of sunshine you only get in Italy in spring,” said Lewis. “Driving into the circuit brought back memories of when I was younger, going from one karting track to another: Lonato, Jesolo, all the way down to Sarno. Those were carefree times, just racing and living in the moment. Italy’s always been amazing, and I’m really enjoying being here. I can’t wait to discover even more of it.” He admitted his Italian’s a work in progress. “I started off strong, but with how intense the season’s been, I’ve slipped a bit. Still, I’ll pick it back up.”

Passion, not pressure. Lewis says there’s a different energy being in Imola in red, but it’s not about pressure. “You know me, I’m always here to win,” he said. “The goal is the same: fight at the front. We’re pushing flat out as a team to get there. Wearing the Ferrari colours doesn’t add pressure, it brings passion. I’ve always loved coming to Imola, but now it means more.” As for the weekend: “We learned a lot from Miami, went deep into the data, and we’ve got a clear direction. Now it’s about maximising what we’ve got. I can’t wait to hit the track, especially with the support from the tifosi.”