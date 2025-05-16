Free practice 2: Charles sixth, Lewis eleventh

Imola 16 May 2025

In the second free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were sixth and 11th fastest respectively.

54 laps. Charles and Lewis started off on the Medium tyre, setting almost identical times: 1’17”093 and 1’17”099. The two SF-25s went for another attempt, with Hamilton getting down to 1’16”623 and Leclerc posting a 1’16”296. Midway through the session, Charles went out on Soft tyres and lapped in 1’15”772 and then a 1’15”768, followed shortly after by Lewis who stopped the clocks in 1’15”943. In the final third of the session, both cars were fitted with the Mediums used at the start of the hour to run with a heavy fuel load. Charles completed 28 laps, two more than his team-mate.