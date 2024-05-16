Charles: “I expect it will be very close this weekend”

Charles Leclerc was in fine form as he strolled into the Imola paddock, keen to do well in front of the multitude of Italian fans who are expected to flock to the circuit as from tomorrow. “It would be great to do well here and celebrate with them and that’s our main aim for this weekend,” he said, during his usual meeting with the media.

Not just updates. Apart from the car updates being introduced at this race, there’s another novelty for Charles in the shape of a new race engineer, Bryan Bozzi. “We know one another very well and have worked together since my first year with the Scuderia,” explained the Monegasque. “I’m sure he will do a great job and I believe he deserves this opportunity.” Tomorrow is going to be a busy day for the team. “We have various updates to try and we can’t really be sure that we will see the full potential of all the new parts at this track,” he continued. “It will also be very important to do a good job on our set-up. From what we saw in Miami, I think that if we do everything really well, we can give our rivals a hard time and fight for pole position. As from tomorrow, we will know more and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”