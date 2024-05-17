Ferrari logo
    Free Practice 2: Charles first, Carlos sixth

    Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and sixth fastest in the second free practice session for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

    59 laps. Both drivers started off on Medium tyres with the Monegasque posting a time of 1’16”677 and the Spaniard a 1’16”680. In the middle part of the session, both SF-24s were fitted with the Soft tyres on which the drivers set their best times: 1’15”906 for Leclerc and 1’16”423 for Sainz, the latter never getting a perfect lap. In the final part of the hour, both drivers took on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim on the Medium tyres. Charles did 29 laps, Carlos 30.

